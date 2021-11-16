Shooting of man who disarmed policeman in Misty Hills justified - Popcru

Johannesburg – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said the shooting incident at Misty Hills Lodge of a man who forcefully disarmed an officer, was justifiable. “The officers found their lives were in danger and acted accordingly, which must be deemed as justifiable,” said Popcru national spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

He said the police union noted with concern a video clip circulating on social media platforms, where an aggressor is seen forcefully disarming a law enforcement officer. IPID is investigating the matter, while the perpetrator is fighting for his life in hospital under police guard. “We find it regrettable that when law enforcement officers are conducting their duties of promoting safety and security for our citizenry, they are often subjected to the abusive behaviour such as that portrayed in the clip by the person of interest, demonstrating a high level of disdain for the constitutionally-mandated tasks that these officers carry out with commitment,” Mamabolo said.

He said this was but one of the unfortunate incidents which are taking place at a time when the men and women in blue are going through the worst, with many having lost their lives in the line of duty, while many others have incurred life-threatening injuries at the hands of criminal elements. “The past months have resulted in the deaths of over 40 officers killed in the line of duty, while 876 perished as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many others having sustained career-limiting injuries,” Mamabolo said.. He said Police Minister Bheki Cele had on many funeral occasions expressed that police officers should not die with their firearms by their side when they feel their lives are at risk.