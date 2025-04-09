Should farm attacks be classified as a national crime? AfriForum's urgent appeal

AfriForum has submitted an urgent request to the National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, to classify farm attacks as a national priority crime under Section 17(d) of the South African Police Services Act. The lobby group argues that the increasing violence and organised nature of farm attacks warrant the specialised skills and resources of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

In a letter sent to Masemola, Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum's chief spokesperson for Community Safety, outlined the legal justification for prioritising farm attacks. "Farm attacks are not simply an isolated type of crime but have far-reaching implications for both the immediate rural community and South Africa as a whole," Broodryk said. He pointed to the extreme violence, vulnerability of the victims, and the potential political incitement linked to these crimes.

AfriForum also proposed the establishment of a dedicated Hawks task team to tackle rural and farm-related crime. This team would coordinate with South African Police Service (SAPS) rural safety units, farming associations, and private security agencies. It would ensure accurate tracking and analysis of farm attacks while investigating political incitement where necessary. The submission stresses that farm attacks have a significant impact on the local economy, have serious implications for food security and have a significant psychological and social destabilising effect, leading to the depopulation of rural areas, job losses and ultimately economic decline.

"Farm attacks have serious implications for food security and a destabilising effect on rural communities," Broodryk said. "This leads to the depopulation of rural areas, job losses, and ultimately economic decline." The timing of AfriForum’s appeal comes amid the first National Policing Summit of the SAPS, which Broodryk believes presents a critical opportunity for action.