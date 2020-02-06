Cape Town - "A traversty" that "flies in the face of fairness and justice", "a symptom of how blacks and black African lives are disregarded" and "a tool of intimidation". These were just some of the words ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini used to describe Judge Dhaya Pillay's decision to grant a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma.
The warrant was issued after Zuma failed to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a pre-trial hearing in his corruption case. French arms manufacturer Thales is the second accused in the matter which relates to the controversial multimillion rand arms deal.
Zuma's lawyer presented the court with a doctor's note from One Military Hospital as proof that he was ill, but the judge expressed reservations about the authenticity of the note. Pillay did however rule that the arrest warrant would be held over until Zuma's next scheduled court appearance in May.