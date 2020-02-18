Cape Town - Sparks are expected to fly in Parliament on Tuesday when political parties debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The ANC, EFF and other parties are expected to raise the issue of former president FW de Klerk after he stated that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
The EFF on Monday rejected De Klerk’s apology following a political storm on his comment.
De Klerk had come under pressure from various sectors of society including the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, political parties and civil society organisations.
The EFF had raised the issue of De Klerk’s presence in the SONA last Thursday following his comments in an interview.