Showdown predicted at ANC NEC’s three-day meeting

Johannesburg – A showdown is expected at the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) three-day meeting, taking place from tomorrow until Monday. At the conference, it is expected that NEC members will discuss, among others, two major judgments made by the Constitutional Court on the 15-month direct imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court and the vindication of President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Concourt found that he did not mislead Parliament and not intentionally benefit from the CR17 campaign.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said this weekend’s NEC meeting will reflect on the consequences and the implication of the judgments. “We want to affirm our support for institutions established to uphold constitutional democracy, and support the constitution itself. Our commitment is to submit to the rule of law. ’’As the ANC, we appealed to our members to make themselves available to the commission to help clarity,” said Mabe.

The NEC meeting is also expected to discuss the fate of embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule, the increasing numbers of the Covid-19 infection rate and plans ahead of the upcoming local government elections. At the last NEC held in May, Magashule was thrown out of the virtual meeting after he attempted to overturn his suspension from the position of secretary-general. This week, the ANC’s national working committee announced that they want to ensure “African solutions to African problems” at the NEC meeting and to prepare for the Alliance Summit.