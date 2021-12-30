Showers of blessings for Cape Town as Tutu viewing gets under way

CAPE TOWN: Despite a one-hour delay in viewing the closed coffin of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, mourners waited patiently to pay their final respects to the global icon at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday morning. The peaceful wait displayed by the crowd resonated with the qualities Tutu stood for which included love and peace, among others.

The hearse was expected to arrive between 7am and 7.30am but only arrived after 8am. Mourners jumped out of the line to bear witness to the arrival of Tutu’s coffin at the Cathedral. The hearse carrying the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond drives towards the St George’ Cathedral where Tutu’s body will lie in a state for two days and Photograph : Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) The Arch has previously emphasised his desire to have a simple funeral, and his desire was clearly displayed by the coffin - a box with a simple raw oak wood finish.

While queuing, gentle trickles of rain started emerging, like showers of blessings. Some mourners began gathering in the area at 6am. Veronica Coulson, who arrived early for the viewing, said it was important for her to take the time out to honour a man who fought against the injustices in the country.

"He meant so much to us. He helped us with our spiritual and political journey." Jogera-Yuki Jacobs said the Arch left a legacy of love behind. Reverend Derick Marco joined the queue at 7am.

He said the Arch played a critical part in his life. "I was part of the struggle. The Cathedral has become a part of my home. The Archbishop, together with Dr Alan Boesak, is a critical part of our lives." And as the rain continued to pour down in the city centre, those in the public viewing line displayed sheer resilience.