Former president Jacob Zuma. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will not be appearing at the Zondo commission on Monday because he is ill. Zuma was scheduled to appear in October, but his appearance was postponed due to his ongoing legal issues.

Zuma was also expected to make his second appearance at the inquiry on Monday, October 21, following his first appearance in July.

The commission had earlier on Tuesday issued a statement announcing that Zuma would appear at the inquiry in November from the 11th to the 15th.



However, later in a separate statement, the inquiry indicated that Zuma had called in sick and would be unable to appear.



“The Commission has been informed by the legal representatives of the former President, Mr JG Zuma, that he is ill and unable to attend the hearings scheduled for 11-15 November 2019. 2. Dates for further hearings will be communicated in due course,” the inquiry stated in a statement on Tuesday.



Zuma appeared at Pietermaritzburg High Court on in October where indicated that he intends appealing the court's decision not throw out his corruption charges. The charges are related to the arms deal saga.

When Zuma appeared in July he denied being involved in a corrupt relationship with the Gupta family. He said accusations against him were part of a political campaign to smear his name.