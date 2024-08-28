‘Sidelined by ANC of Ramaphosa’, MK Party recruits former CEOs Molefe, Montana, Gama, Manyi as MPs

Limpopo musician Gezane Eric Kobane, known as Papa Penny, former Eskom Boss, Brian Molefe, ex-Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama, trains boss Lucky Montana and ex-GCIS head Mzwanele Manyi, were among eight uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) Party members sworn in on Wednesday. The other new MPs sworn-in were the MKP’s Thulani Gamede, Thembisile Mjadu and Nompumelelo Gasa.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has sworn-in 10 new members from MKP and the Economic Freedom Fighters. The EFF swore-in Sinawo Thambo and Nazier Paulsen to replace the departed Manyi and Floyd Shivambu. The MKP described its 10 new MPs as capable black leaders, who it said, were politically marginalized and sidelined by the African National Congress of President Cyril Ramaphosa. "Today we witnessed an historic moment, in the swearing in of experienced and capable black professionals, such as myself, who were politically marginalised and side-lined by the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We sit here before you as public servants and members of the National Assembly representing the people of South Africa,” said MKP leader Jacob Zuma in a statement. MK Parliamentary Leader Dr Hlophe says MK has brought in parliament, the most brilliant and capable in society.



- Thembisile Siboniso Mjadu

- Nompumelelo Matilda Gasa

- Lucky Montana

- Gezani Eric Kobane

- Siyabonga Innocent Gama

- Brian Molefe

- Thulani Innocent Gamede

-… pic.twitter.com/cJGB6rFjlZ

— uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (Official) (@MkhontoweSizwex) August 28, 2024 The MKP's swearing-in of new members comes two months after the party unceremoniously dismissed and terminated the memberships of 15 members. MKP chief whip Sihle Ngubane notified Didiza of changes within the party's caucus. The ousted former MPs have accused the party’s parliamentary leadership of fraud and failing to follow proper procedures in their removal.