’Signs of improvement’ in government audits, but little progress

Durban - The auditor-general (AG), Tsakani Maluleke, today reported “signs of improvement” in the national and provincial government audits, but also raised concern that little progress was made in addressing concerns raised in the previous year.

Maluleke called on executive authorities and co-ordinating departments to pay specific attention to state-owned entities, struggling public entities and the key service delivery departments such as health and education.

“The inability of these auditees to sustain their operations and continue to deliver services will have, and is having, a significant impact on government finances and the lives of citizens,” she said.

According to the General Report, irregular expenditure decreased to R54.34 billion from R66.90bn in the previous year.

The AG said the amount could even be higher, as 31% of the auditees were qualified because the amount disclosed was incomplete, or disclosed that they had incurred irregular expenditure but that the full amount was not known.