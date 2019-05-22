Sihle Zikalala officially took over as the Premier of KZN and says they will follow in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/Africa News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday officially took over as the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and says the provincial government will follow in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela and tirelessly work for the people of the province. Speaking shortly after he was elected at the provincial legislature on Wednesday, he said South Africa is respected throughout the world for its stable democracy that has become an inspiration to many within and outside the African continent.

“Following in the footsteps of Madiba, we undertake to use the power and authority bestowed by our people solely for their upliftment and realisation of a better life for all our people,” he said.

The process to constitute the 6th provincial administration began with the swearing of the 80 members of the legislature. Later the speaker was elected and that position went to Nontembeko Boyce of the ANC - her deputy is Mluleki Ndobe, also of the ANC. Super Zuma was elected the ANC’s chief whip.

Zikalala reminded members of the provincial legislature that the province’s populace wants nothing less than service delivery from them and they must not disappoint it.

“We are also aware that the people of this province expect nothing from members of this house other than speed in service delivery. Therefore, we must not our people,” he said.

He added that they will not betray the people of the province who has shown confidence by voting for the ANC and later put up his name as premier-elect.

Zikalala, who would take his oath of office on Monday next week, said he was confident that with the support of the ANC’s alliance partners in the province, they will usher in a new era of socio-economic growth.

Political Bureau