Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed acting Western Cape Police Commissioner. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi has been appointed as the acting Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner. He replaces Khombinkosi Jula, who has been appointed as KwaZulu-Natal's top cop.



Mfazi is the current Deputy National Commissioner of Management Advisory Services.





The office of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, said Mfazi's appointment forms part of the National Stabilisation Intervention currently being implemented in the Western Cape.





SAPS management said it was "confident that the appointment of Lieutenant General Mfazi into this acting position will add value to the intervention programme while the process of appointing a permanent Provincial Commissioner is unfolding.

"The process to appoint a permanent Provincial Commissioner will commence on 1 August 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the same month.

Sitole expressed gratitude to Jula for his work in the Western Cape Province. "Having served in KwaZulu-Natal for the majority of his police career, coupled with the position of Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, makes him one of the most experienced to take up the vacant position of Provincial Commissioner: KwaZulu-Natal,” said General Sitole.





Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Elvis Jula. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Sitole's office also also announced that outgoing KZN top cop Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Sibusiso Mkhwanazi will to the SAPS head office as the Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services (ORS). A career police officer, Mkhwanazi joined the SAPS as a student constable in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become Lieutenant General in 2011.





Mkhwanazi's previous positions include Head: Special Task Force (STF) and Divisional Commissioner: Human Resource Development, as well as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.





Sitole has thanked Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi for moving from Pretoria to serve as the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal. "Lieutenant General Mkhwanzi's experience and expertise speaks volumes of his capability to hold the position of Divisional Commissioner: Operational Response Services,” added General Sitole.





South African Police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole. File picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)







"I hold all these managers in high regard and I am sure that they will optimally guide those under their command to ensure a safer South Africa,” concluded General Khehla John Sitole.





Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz had already confirmed on record that Jula was leaving at the end of the month and that the police minister would be making an announcement. There were also calls from the provincial legislature to expedite the process so that an end to divisions within the provincial structures could be addressed as a matter of urgency.



