Sipho Pityana says Dr Dennis George was a pragmatic unionist

Former Business Unity South Africa president Sipho Pityana has joined leaders who have continued to pay tribute to ex-Fedusa president Dr Dennis George. George who passed away on Monday has been described as a well respected leader and activist in society.

Pityana said he had worked with George in different areas including at Nedlac and the International Labour Organisation. He described the passing of George as a loss to the country. He said he was a unionist who was committed to the cause of the workers.

“Dennis was a pragmatic trade unionist who appreciated that his mission to advance the interests of the workers ensuring decent work, security of employment, quality wages and related issues was contingent on an economy and a country that prospered in an inclusive way. “I have had the distinct honour and pleasure of serving with him the multiple fora of social partnerships including Nedlac, the ILO, and many others. ““In all these his true patriotism was unmistakable, and he would always put the interests of the country first. He travelled the world championing and promoting the country. In some instances he would do this in delegations that included business and government,” said Pityana.

He said George passed away at the time the country was facing many challenges. This includes currency volatility, high unemployment and low economic growth. [email protected]