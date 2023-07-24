Sisi Tolashe’s ANCWL win consolidates Ramaphosa slate which may not be a good thing, say analysts

The election of Sisisi Tolashe as President of the African National Congress’ Women’s League shows a consolidation of the Ramaphosa slate, which might haunt the ruling party, come next year’s general election, say political analysts. Tolashe, who holds the position of deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, emerged victorious at the 13th ANC Women’s League elective conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg over the weekend.

She received a total of 1,729 votes of the 3 065 votes cast on Sunday. A known ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Tolashe was one of many ANC members who fought for his re-election at the ANC Nasrec conference last year. Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said Tolashe’s rise to lead the Women’s League meant Ramaphosa’s position of president was consolidated, with him enjoying the support of the party’s National Executive Committee, National Working Committee and now the Leagues.

“This is a recipe for disaster because now when the President errs, there is no one to alert him to it. They would applaud it,” he said. Mngomezulu said that while this kind of strength in Ramaphosa’s camp may work for now, it might come back to haunt the party in next year’s general election. Political commentator and analyst Professor Sipho Seepe agreed, saying Ramaphosa’s stable had now dominated the party and the groupings would not entertain any anti-Ramaphosa discussions.

However, Seepe said that while Ramaphosa’s slate was consolidated, it was a consolidation of weakness. “It is a total consolidation of weakness, an empty vessel. “We have a president who is indecisive, incompetent and who lies and fails to meet his promises. Everything is collapsing, from the economy to business confidence, load shedding, and the deliberate destruction of networks.