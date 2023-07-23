Sisisi Tolashe elected as new ANC Women’s League President

Deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sisisi Tolashe has emerged victorious at the 13th ANC Women’s League elective conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. Tolashe was named the League’s new President on Sunday evening having received 1727 votes while her contender ANC MP garnered 1038 votes.

She replaces former ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini who lost the position when the League was disbanded. Dlamini had thrown her hat into ring after it emerged last week that she was giving it another run, briefly introducing her her campaign BD23 at the 11-th hour. Meanwhile, Tolashe’s right-hand woman will be Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe who received 1661 votes to claim the position of the ANCWL’s deputy President while her contenders Bernice Swarts walked away with 1990 votes and Lucas Sylvia with 62 votes.

New top five members of the ANC Women’s League take the stage at the Nasrec conference, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency (ANA). The position of secretary-general went to Nokuthula Ncaba who received 1661 votes while her contenders Lydia Moroane-Zitha received 1081 and Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe 229 votes. Position of deputy secretary-general went to former disgraced Communications Minister Dina Pule who in a surprise twist emerged victorious after she was nominated from the floor. She trumped her opponents and received 1713 votes while her other contenders Makoma Makhurupetje garnered 1035 votes and Winnie Ngwenya 181 votes.

The position of treasurer-general went to MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae who walked away with 2608 votes followed by Manketsi Tlhape who received 281 votes. Up to 3065 delegates voted.