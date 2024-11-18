Sister disowns another after husband says ‘your body, my choice’ in argument

Shortly after Donald Trump snagged the US 2024 election, Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes uttered the words that would ripple across the nation and the globe as a whole: “Your body, my choice”. This comment mirrors Trumps’ plan to ban women’s right to pregnancy termination in every state as well as being a dog whistle for rape culture as the US politics seem to be regressing when it comes to women’s rights and autonomy.

In a post that went viral on Reddit, a woman shared that her own sister had disowned her after her husband said Fuentes’ now infamous phrase. “My sister freaked out when she realised my husband and I voted for Trump because she assumed we would vote for Kamala. Things got heated and my husband ended up saying, ‘your body, my choice’ to her as a joke. “I had seen the joke circulating online so I knew what he was referencing and laughed. My husband and I are both pro-choice and it was just a joke,” said the woman who said she is 34.

She also stated that her sister began shouting at the pair to leave after her husband’s utterance. She tried to calm her sister down by telling that it was a ‘joke’. “She asked me if I was okay with what he said and I said yes because he was only joking. He has dark humour so he often says shocking things for laughs. She ended up physically pushing us out of her house and slammed the door in our faces.” The couple had to use an e-hailing service, and by the time they arrived home, she had received a lengthy text message from her sister. “She said she never wants to see me or my husband again because of the joke he made,” she posted.

“I was devastated because she is my sister who I love more than anything. I tried telling her that politics is not worth destroying our relationship. I told her I would never let anyone hurt her and it was just a stupid joke that was circulating online. She said she will never feel safe in my husband’s presence ever again and that she will never see me the same.” Responses to the post sided with the sister who disowned her own sister. The Redditor was accused of supporting rape culture and choosing a man over her own flesh and blood. One of the top comments on the post read: “Can you explain to us why you thought your husband using a rape phrase is funny? Would you laugh if a man said that to you in your home while you have been drinking and you did not have a husband or partner home?”