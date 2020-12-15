Sisulu asks for audit extension

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Department of Water and Sanitation has asked Parliament for more time to submit its 2019-20 annual report and those of its eight water boards. This after the entities could not meet the extended October 31 deadline as provided for in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things. The department made a similar request last year after the late Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu asked for supporting documents for one of its entities, Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), when auditing their finances for 2018-19. In a letter to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, said the TCTA chief executive wrote to the department’s acting director-general informing him of a delay in the submission of its annual report on October 30. “This is due to the delays in obtaining supporting documentation from Lesotho to substantiate payments made by TCTA to the Government of Lesotho, Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) and the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission (LHWC) in the discharge of the Republic of South Africa’s financial obligations in terms of the Treaty.”

She also said the delay was caused by the closure of the South Africa – Lesotho border due to Covid-19.

“This prevented auditors, who were based in South Africa, crossing into Lesotho to undertake their work for LHDA.”

Sisulu also said audit matters on royalties were identified that required complex scenarios to be recalculated to determine the impact thereof on the annual financial statement of both the Water Trading Entity (WTE) and TCTA.

She said due to the impact thereof on the WTE’s and TCTA’s annual financial statements and annual report as well as on the Lesotho Treaty, it was concluded that additional time would be required by the management of the WTE and the TCTA to recalculate these figures.

"Subsequently, TCTA has not yet received an audit opinion to finalise its annual financial statements and the Annual Report. Therefore, the Annual Report for TCTA will not be tabled in Parliament within the allocated period, which is up to 30 November 2020, as anticipated and planned, based on the reasons outlined above."

The TCTA audit is linked to the WTE audit and therefore, there will be delays in the department’s audit as well.

Minister Sisulu also said the office of the Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA) wrote to her on September 18 stating it would not be able to deliver the signed audit reports for the water boards that have submitted the annual financial statements by August 31.

She said the AGSA has since extended the deadline for submission from October 31 to January 31 to allow for the application of the required diligence and care during the audit process.

"In light of the above delays, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the TCTA anticipate tabling their annual reports to Parliament by January 2021.

"The Water Boards namely, Amatola Water, Bloem Water, Lepelle Northern Water, Magalies Water, Overberg Water, Rand Water, Sedibeng Water and Umgeni Water, anticipate tabling of the 2019/20 annual reports to Parliament by February 2021."

The department and its entities are among the scores of government institutions that did not meet the deadline.

Others include Denel, National Lotteries Commission, National Treasury, South African Airways and South African Express Airways, South African Post Office, Road Traffic Infringement Agency and the Land Bank.

Political Bureau