JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, on Thursday denied that she was a director of Dyambu Holdings, the company that gave birth to Bosasa, contrary to testimony given by former chief operations officer of Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, at the State Capture Commission. On Wednesday, Agrizzi said he was told that Sisulu, among other ministers including Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Speaker of National Assembly Baleka Mbete, were directors of Dyambu.

Dyambu Operations changed to Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd in November 2000.

But in a statement with the letterhead of her department, Sisulu said this was incorrect and false.

"The ministry would like to refer Agrizzi to the company registration documents of Dyambu Holdings, the [Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa] BCCSA ruling of July 12, 2000 when the BCCSA corrected M-Net and ruled that Carte Blanche broadcast an apology on the same matter, and the Parliamentary Hansard of February 1997 where Mr Tony Leon apologised for falsely accusing Sisulu of being a director of Dyambu Holdings," it said.

"The ministry calls on Agrizzi to correct his statement in public and before the commission."

Agrizzi testified that Bosasa spent between R4 million to R6 million a month in cash to bribe top African National Congress (ANC) officials and senior government officials in order to win lucrative catering, security and facilities management contracts at state-owned entities .

Advocate Paul Pretorius said all the implicated parties have been informed and will given all the relevant materials to peruse in order to respond to the allegations.

The commission adjourned early after Agrizzi, who is under witness protection, raised concerns about his safety following a breach of security on Wednesday.

The commission would resume on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)