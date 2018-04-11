JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has extended her condolences to the family of the former ambassador and government minister Dr Zola Skweyiya who died in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday morning. He was 75.

Skweyiya served as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

Skweyiya, who died after a short illness, served as a Minister of Public Service and Administration in former president Nelson Mandela’s Cabinet and then as Minister of Social Development during Thabo Mbeki’s administration.

“He crafted the Ethos of Batho Pele. He lived them and insisted that the public service is professional and all public servants serve the people with the same commitments and dedication. He also extended his professionalism and commitment to the diplomatic family when he was appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, young people learnt a lot from him”, said Sisulu in a statement.

ALSO READ: ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya has died

“He has left us with a lot of intellectual inheritance. We were very fortunate to have him in the diplomatic family”, added Sisulu.

African News Agency/ANA