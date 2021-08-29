Sisulu family confirms passing of Moyikwa Sisulu, grandson of Walter Sisulu

The Sisulu family has confirmed the passing of Moyikwa Zwelethu Sisulu with the following official statement. “It is with an overwhelming sense of heartbreak that the Sisulu family confirms the untimely passing of our beloved Moyikwa Zwelethu Sisulu.

“He was the eldest son of the late anti-Apartheid activist and businessman, Zwelakhe Sisulu and Zodwa Sisulu, a retired radiographer, and grandson of South African struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu. “An ANC activist in his own right, Moyikwa was celebrated for his generosity in supporting the ANC, and many struggling leagues and branches. Moyikwa, an astute businessman himself, did us proud by always comporting himself with integrity in his industrialist, mining, media, property and other commercial endeavours. “A loving life-partner to Aisha Jackson and devoted father of three, Moyi, as he was affectionately known, lavished us with a deep and abiding love, enthralled us with his keen sense of humour, and gave us courage with his eternal optimism and boundless fearlessness. He recently welcomed a new-born son.

“Moyi and Aisha took ill in early August and were diagnosed with Covid-19, following the birth of their newborn. On the morning of 28 August 2021 he passed away at Morningside Clinic. “He will be laid to rest this week in a private ceremony. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no daily home visits, prayers, or vigils. “Just as we are completely devastated by this loss, we deeply appreciate the shock undoubtedly felt by his many friends and colleagues. Unfortunately our new reality robs us of the chance to receive your comfort in person.

“For those who would like to honour his memory there will be a drive-through memorial where flowers and messages of condolences may be dropped off. The drive-through will take place at 275 Linden Street, Sandown on Tuesday 31st August 2021 between 10am and 12pm noon. “Messages of condolences, shared memories, pictures and voice notes or video clips may also be shared with the family at [email protected] “A digital memorial book will be available at www.sisulu.co.za from Monday morning. Finally, a virtual memorial service for his large community is being organised, further details will be provided in the days to follow.