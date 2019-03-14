International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will lead a South African delegation to Windhoek, Namibia, for a meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers. FILE PHOTO: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will lead a South African delegation to Windhoek, Namibia, for a meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, her office said on Thursday. The meeting is expected to take place on Friday and Saturday.

The department said the Southern African Development Community (SADC ) Council of Ministers is responsible for overseeing the functioning and development of the region. The Council also ensures that policies and decisions taken are implemented.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on a number of key issues pertaining to the region and will also consider a number of strategic documents and receive update reports on the progress made since the last meeting, which took place in Windhoek in August last year.

“Key issues to be deliberated upon will include the status of finances of the organisation and the approval of the 2019/20 budget. Furthermore, the Council will also reflect on progress made towards Continental and Regional Integration,” the statement said.

“Council will receive a progress report on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap and on the implementation of the current theme of the 38th SADC Summit ‘Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development."

South Africa will also report on the state of readiness relating to the hosting of the upcoming SADC Solidarity Conference with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, scheduled to take place in South Africa from March 25 - 26.

Sisulu will be accompanied by the deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Bulelani Magwanishe and senior officials from other departments.

African News Agency (ANA)