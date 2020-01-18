Sisulu under attack over Shaik, Simelane's appointments









Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has come under attack from the official opposition for hiring two top officials as her special advisers. DA deputy spokesperson on human settlements, water and sanitation Emma Powell said on Friday Sisulu needed to come clean on the appointments of former spy boss Mo Shaik and ex-National Prosecuting Authority boss Menzi Simelane in her department. Simelane has worked for Sisulu for several years. She also demanded that the minister disclose their salaries. Powell said she would apply for the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) to force Sisulu to disclose this information to her.

In her written reply, Sisulu defended the appointments in her office, saying they were above board.

“Conditions of employment such as salaries and qualifications of staff are confidential.

“Laws such as the Promotion of Access to Information Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, among others, protect the confidentiality of such information.

“I, however, wish to indicate to the honourable member that posts in the ministry have been filled as outlined in the Guide for Members of the Executive, otherwise commonly referred to as the ministerial handbook,” said Sisulu.

Powell said some of those appointed had questionable pasts.

Shaik recently appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He said members of the intelligence agency at the time had clashed with former intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele in respect of their investigations into the Guptas.

Powell said on Friday she would go to the Public Service Commission to investigate the matter.

“The DA will file a complaint at the Public Service Commission to investigate the appointments of Simelane and Shaik.

“We will also file a Paia application to request the salaries of these individuals and others working in the minister’s office - given her office’s refusal to disclose their price tags,” said Powell.

