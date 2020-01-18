Johannesburg - Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has come under attack from the official opposition for hiring two top officials as her special advisers.
DA deputy spokesperson on human settlements, water and sanitation Emma Powell said on Friday Sisulu needed to come clean on the appointments of former spy boss Mo Shaik and ex-National Prosecuting Authority boss Menzi Simelane in her department.
Simelane has worked for Sisulu for several years.
She also demanded that the minister disclose their salaries.
Powell said she would apply for the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) to force Sisulu to disclose this information to her.