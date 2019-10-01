Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended the Gauteng human settlements department and Ekurhuleni municipality for their swift response to the fire disaster in Pomona informal settlements leaving more 300 households destitute.

Port Elizabeth - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended the Gauteng human settlements department and Ekurhuleni municipality for their swift response to the fire disaster in Pomona informal settlements leaving more 300 households destitute. “It is in days like these where all of us together with the private sector should join hands and support those in desperate situations," Sisulu said.

"We commend organisations and individuals who have donated their time, food and other necessities to the victims. I have directed the national department to work closely with the two affected spheres of government in ensuring that all affected families have shelter over their heads,” the minister said.

Sisulu also commended the bravery of the firefighters and community members who responded to the fire, which gutted the informal settlement and left hundreds of people homeless.

“Whilst the investigations are ongoing on what caused the fire, I would like to applaud our brave firefighters and other rescue teams for their swift response," Sisulu said.