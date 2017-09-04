Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday begins it probe into alleged shenanigans involving dodgy procurement deals at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Last month President Jacob Zuma signed the proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate the “questionable contracts” at the SABC.

The SIU will investigate the procurement of, or contracting for goods, works or services by or on behalf of the SABC from various companies or service providers and payment made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, transparent, competitive and equitable or cost effective.

On Monday Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it "welcomed" the the SIU probe into the public broadcaster.

Scopa said it hopes "all the officials of the SABC will cooperate fully with the investigation so that the SIU can get to the bottom of the problem that caused such maladministration."

Scopa added that it was "happy" that the work of the Committee was "bearing fruit and would like to thank the SABC Interim Board for its sterling work which has seen the SABC stabilising from the dire situation it was in".



On Wednesday he SIU is going to appear before Scopa to it on all the cases before the Unit.

Scopa said it will also "discuss with the SIU ways in which the Unit can partner with the Committee to make sure that corruption is rooted out in government and state entities".

African News Agency