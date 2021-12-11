SIU confirms investigation into Road Accident Fund, Overstrand Local Municipality and Alexkor SOC Limited

THE Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three proclamations authorising it to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), Overstrand Local Municipality and Alexkor SOC Limited. Proclamation R.44 of 2021 authorises the SIU to investigate the compensation or payments made by RAF to claimants or claimants’ agents.

The SIU investigation would also focus on payments made by RAF to service providers in a manner that was contrary to applicable legislation, policies and instructions issued by National Treasury, and payments made in a fraudulent manner. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the SIU was also authorised to investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of RAF or any person or entity in relation to the allegations being investigated. “The investigation will cover transactions that took place between April 1, 2018 and December 10, 2021, and transactions that either took place before April 2021 or after December 10, 2021 but relevant to, connected with the same persons, entities or contracts being investigated.

“Proclamations R.43 of 2021 and R.45 of 2021 authorise the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape and state owned mining company, Alexcor respectively. “The Ovestrand investigation will focus on the maladministration in respect of the approval, allocation or payment of housing subsidies and allocation of houses. “At Alexkor, the SIU will focus on maladministration in respect of marketing, valuation, sale and beneficiation of diamonds, pursuant to agreements concluded between Alexkor and service providers,” he said.

Kganyago said the proclamations authorise the SIU to use all its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements and cellphone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath in an effort to hold those responsible to account for their actions. He said evidence pointing to criminal conduct would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Hawks in the SAPS for further action.