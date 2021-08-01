SIU hits back at Dedani Mkhize following social media post claiming bias

Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed claims of bias and lack of impartiality made by the embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son. In the SIU’s findings following its probe into the R150m Digital Vibes contract, Mkhize is accused of having received R6.7m while his son, Dedani, is said to have received a payment of R3.8m despite not doing any work for Digital Vibes, as per the SIU’s report.

Dedani took to Facebook and said he has not benefited a cent from the contract with the department of health. He further suggested that to state this as a fact are “scurrilous assumptions”. His post reads: “I am concerned and disappointed in the manner in which the SIU has dealt with me following its investigations in the Digital Vibes and Department of Health contract saga. To say its dealings have been nothing short of unprofessional and biased would be an understatement. Frankly, the SIU report relies on media reports - not a tested legal process.” He further claimed that he was not afforded the opportunity to state his case.