SIU hits back at Dedani Mkhize following social media post claiming bias
Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has dismissed claims of bias and lack of impartiality made by the embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son.
In the SIU’s findings following its probe into the R150m Digital Vibes contract, Mkhize is accused of having received R6.7m while his son, Dedani, is said to have received a payment of R3.8m despite not doing any work for Digital Vibes, as per the SIU’s report.
Dedani took to Facebook and said he has not benefited a cent from the contract with the department of health. He further suggested that to state this as a fact are “scurrilous assumptions”.
His post reads: “I am concerned and disappointed in the manner in which the SIU has dealt with me following its investigations in the Digital Vibes and Department of Health contract saga. To say its dealings have been nothing short of unprofessional and biased would be an understatement. Frankly, the SIU report relies on media reports - not a tested legal process.”
He further claimed that he was not afforded the opportunity to state his case.
In response to Mkhize’s claims, SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, assured that Mkhize made written submissions, which were thoroughly considered as part of the investigation. “It can therefore not be true that he was not afforded an opportunity to be heard.”
Kganyago added that the SIU rejects Mkhize’s claims on the matter. “The SIU will always do its work with integrity, without fear or favour. We will always abide by the laws of this country. We will not allow anyone to question our integrity and impartiality without any valid reason.
“His assertion that he was never notified about the papers shows nothing but lack of understanding of the civil litigation process. The Special Tribunal papers are served on respondents after they are filed to prepare answering affidavits.”
Political Bureau