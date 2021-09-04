SIU investigating PPE tenders worth R2.3bn in provinces, says Joe Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has confirmed that the Special Investigating Unit is probing PPE tenders worth billions of rands in the provinces with Gauteng topping the list with most of the cases. Phaahla said in Gauteng the SIU was investigating PPE corruption cases amounting to R2.3 billion.

The SIU has been going to the provinces over the past few months to dig on the cases of corruption related to PPE. The cases came to light last year when it emerged that tender processes were not followed in the procurement of personal protective equipment. He said in Gauteng they were investigating cases amounting to R2.3bn.

“The department incurred costs to the value of R2 394 514 261.70 for procurement of goods relating to PPE. “The SIU is performing the said investigation by order of the President in terms of presidential proclamation R23 of 23 July 2020. “As soon as the reports are made readily available a determination will be made available,” said Phaahla.

He said officials have been charged in these cases. In KwaZulu-Natal the SIU was investigating cases to the value of R86 million. The investigation has not been completed at this stage.

Phaahla said in the Northern Cape the SIU was probing PPE cases worth R77m. Two weeks ago the Hawks arrested the former acting head of the department and the chief financial officer. In Mpumalanga two officials were suspended for alleged tender irregularities.

Phaahla said the SIU was investigating cases amounting to R18.8m in the province. “The department is still awaiting the final investigation report from SIU for the period from August 2020 to 31 March 2021,” said Phaahla. Phaahla said in Limpopo the value of the cases under investigation were R240 000.