SIU obtains preservation order for assets linked to former ANC spin doctor Pule Mabe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured a preservation order against assets belonging to ANC former spokesperson Pule Mabe's company, Groen Mintirho (formerly Enviro Mobi). The order restricts Mabe from selling, leasing, transferring, or otherwise dealing with specific assets, including his Gauteng house in Steyn City and a vehicle Porsche 911 Carrera GTS.

This in connection with alleged procurement irregularities involving the Gauteng Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment and the City of Ekurhuleni. The SIU investigations revealed that there was mismanagement of public money. In October, IOL reported Mabe and six other suspects appeared in court following their arrest in connection with a controversial R27 million tender for waste collection vehicles, awarded under suspicious circumstances.

The tender was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Mabe’s company, Enviro-Mobi, in March 2017. The tender was issued for the supply of 200 tuk-tuks, commonly known as "karikis," for waste pickers in Ekurhuleni. An additional 70 vehicles were subsequently added to the order, at a cost of R9 million, for the City. “Despite payments made to Enviro Mobi, evidence indicates non-compliance with procurement regulations, misrepresentation, and failure to deliver contracted services.

“The SIU findings revealed mismanagement of public funds, resulting in losses exceeding R25 million, fraudulent activities linked to tender awards and settlements and unlawful financial flows benefiting individuals and entities. “In addition to the preservation order, the SIU has filed a review application at the Special Tribunal to nullify the tender award and recover funds unlawfully paid to Groen Mintirho,” SIU explained in a statement. Meanwhile, Mabe told the court that he made R25,000 a month during his bail application, but he only revealed his Randburg residence, where he claimed to live with relatives.

This was before the SIU probed the matter. Steyn City is one of the most expensive and richest areas in Gauteng. The SIU has referred the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.