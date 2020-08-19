SIU orders audit into SCM unit following allegations of corruption

The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Andy Mothibi says they take seriously the allegations made in connection with the corruption-busting body's supply chain management. Mothibi said the matter was receiving attention from Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu whom he asked to conduct an audit. It was reported at the weekend by the Sunday Times that the SIU was accused of flouting regulations by irregularly appointing a company to make face masks for its staff. It said the unit's head of strategy Ziphosethu Mguli, accused the CFO Andre Gernandt of instructing officials to handpick a specific company for the contract without following tender processes. Briefing the standing committee on public accounts, Mothibi told MPs that the contact in question was for R58 000-worth face masks bought shortly after the state of disaster was declared.

"The allegations made in public relate to the supply chain management at SIU. We take those allegations very serious," he said.

"I have asked the Auditor-General of South Africa to look into the matter. That matter is receiving prioritised attention by the AG."

Mothibi undertook to report to Scopa when the matter was finalised.

"Once it is finalised and even ahead (SIU next meeting with) Scopa, we will provide it to Scopa and make sure it is pronounced," he said.

Mothibi said the SIU has had to be exemplary.

"We do not expect this kind of irregularity, of course, anywhere in our state institutions."

