The Special Investigating Unit is probing a senior executive at Eskom who is implicated in alleged sabotage following breakdowns at the power stations. It was reported at the weekend that the executive was allegedly in cahoots with criminal syndicates involved in sabotage at Eskom.

City Press reported that the executive was working in collaboration with the alleged syndicates to conduct their operations of targeting power stations. Members of the standing committee on public accounts raised the issue with the SIU in Parliament on Wednesday. ANC MP Bheki Hadebe wanted to know if the SIU would go after the Eskom executive behind the alleged sabotage operations.

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said a team was already investigating the matter. He said the senior SAPS official in charge of Eskom corruption investigations, Peter Jacobs, the former head of Crime Intelligence, was also aware of this issue. “We can confirm the investigating team has been receiving information, including the number of SMSes that honourable Hadebe refers to.

“My colleague Peter Jacobs has indicated to me that they are receiving SMSes. We will ensure that they are dealt with so that they produce the necessary outcomes and consequences,” said Mothibi. Eskom was said to be under siege from criminal cartels that have caused the destruction of their operations. The SAPS set up a special team to deal with Eskom matters.

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale said they would investigate all those who were involved in crime and corruption at Eskom, irrespective of who they were. National police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola said they had set up different streams to probe Eskom as there were many syndicates operating within it.