Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Monday responded to reports that it was yet to commence with its investigation into Eskom, saying the proclamation process was still being followed.

This after reports emerged over the weekend that the unit was yet to commence with its probe into the utility as President Jacob Zuma had not approved it.

In May, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced she had referred all Eskom procurement for the past 10 years, including the controversial Tegeta coal deal, to the SIU for investigation.

Months after this, EWN reported that Zuma had not approved the investigation as it had not reached his office.

ALSO READ: SIU to probe Eskom, Tegeta deal

According to the law, the president must sign a proclamation authorising the SIU to carry out a full investigation.

The SIU in a statement confirmed that the scoping of the investigation into the alleged maladministration and malpractice at Eskom has been completed.

"This after extensive engagements with the Department of Public Enterprises, receipt of the necessary documents and assessment of these documents.

"The proclamation process is being followed in accordance with the SIU Act and applicable processes.

The SIU added that it would prioritise the investigation and work speedily and meticulously to see its completion.

IOL