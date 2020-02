SIU seizes documents, computers from Master of the High Court offices









Picture: succo/Pixabay Thousands of documents and more than 200 computers seized from the offices of the Master of the High Court around the country will form part of an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, confirmed that the seizure took place earlier in the month. On Thursday, Kganyago said his unit had a massive workload to get through in order to get to the bottom of alleged corruption, malfeasance and maladministration at the masters’ offices. He said the seizures took place on February 4. He said any evidence of criminality would be referred to the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“If we find people who have done wrong in terms of employer/employee relationship we are going to then take it to the department with a recommendation, and then we avail our investigators to give evidence at the disciplinary hearings,” said Kganyago.

He said on February 4, hundreds of SIU investigating officers raided all 15 offices simultaneously. Kganyago said officers confiscated thousands and thousands of documentation and more than 200 computers.

The day before, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SIU the go-ahead to investigate after it was discovered that in Mpumalanga a master’s official amassed R1.7 million through fraudulent activities.

Announcing the shutting down of offices, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the investigation would focus on administration of estates of deceased and insolvent persons.

Attempts to get comment from Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to questions sent to him at the time of going to print.

