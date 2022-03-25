SIU to probe fraud and corruption in government housing agencies, says Mmamoloko Kubayi

Johannesburg - Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has vowed to ask the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate any reported cases of irregularities and maladministration in all entities including the Housing Development Agency (HDA). Kubayi made the revelation during her briefing to the media about her department's plan to improve services in the human settlement sector. She also announced increases in funds budgeted for the construction of traditional RDP, saying she hoped that construction companies would not abandon construction sites as a result of non-payment.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the briefing, however, claims of irregularities at entities took centre stage as the Minister also expressed concern about being inundated with “unsubstantiated claims” of irregularities against certain individuals serving in the different entities, especially HDA. “Due to long periods of poor leadership and instability in some of these entities, a destructive culture has germinated within these entities. I am speaking of the culture of rumour mongering, fictitious grievances, media leaks and unsubstantiated and frivolous whistle-blowing that has taken root. “I am a firm believer that we must deal decisively with wrongdoing and corruption. However, channels for exposing such should not be abused for agendas that have nothing to do with fighting wrongdoing and corruption. Since arriving in this portfolio, I have been bombarded with allegations and counter-allegations of corruption, which are then leaked to the media. What is common about these allegations is that no evidence is ever adduced to support them, and yet I spend hours responding to media enquiries about these allegations,” Kubayi said.

She said the stabilisation effort has also been made difficult by the existence of well-entrenched patronage and corruption networks that were putting up a huge fight against the stabilisation effort. “I wish for the new Boards to be given space to focus on the task of stabilising the entities for which they are responsible and not to be occupied with conducting investigations for which they are hardly capable of conducting. I have therefore decided that I will approach the Special Investigating Unit to conduct an investigation in all our entities where there are claims of wrongdoing and corruption. “I have said that wrongdoing and corruption will be dealt with, without fear or favour, and I encourage those with any evidence of wrongdoing to take the information to law enforcement agencies,” Kubayi said.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said the SIU would conduct a preliminary investigation before the law enforcement agency could recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa to make a proclamation. [email protected] Political Bureau