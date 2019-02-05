President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Johannesburg - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been authorised to investigate allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration at Umgeni Water and Ekurhuleni Metro. On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa published a proclamation in the government gazette which allows the SIU to probe allegations in Umgeni Water that date back to January 2012.

In his proclamation, the president said allegations had been made in respect of the affairs of Umgeni Water and the entity or the state might have suffered losses that could be recovered.

“I deem it necessary that said allegations should be investigated and civil proceedings emanating from such investigation should be adjudicated upon,” said Ramaphosa.

He also said the terms of reference for the SIU would be to investigate any maladministration in connection with the affairs of Umgeni Water and unlawful expenditure of public money.

The probe will also extend to unlawful conduct by board members, officials or employees of the entity or any person “to corruptly or unduly benefit themselves or any other person, and any related unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by Umgeni or the state or any resulting losses suffered by Umgeni or the state”.

At the centre of the SIU probe is procurement, including sub-contracting, for goods, works or services by or on behalf of Umgeni Water and payments that were made. The probe will also centre on maladministration in the implementation of the contract participation goal programme.

Also to be probed is the upgrading of emergency boreholes in uMkhanyakude District and refurbishment of the Nagle Aqueducts.

It will also investigate the upgrading of chlorine distribution equipment, the distribution of chlorine and upgrading of shaft pumps and lifts at the Durban Heights plant as well as the provision of emergency pipelines in Ugu District Municipality, and installation of Nungwane pipelines in eManzimtoti.

Ramaphosa has also published a proclamation into the investigation of allegations of fraud and corruption in Ekurhuleni Metro dating back to February 7, 2014.

“The terms of reference of the SIU are to investigate any alleged serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality; improper or unlawful conduct by councillors, officials or employees of the municipality; unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property...”

The SIU probe into Ekurhuleni Metro will focus on construction of a new Vosloorus hospital public transport facility and construction of the Bluegum View public transport facility.

Political Bureau