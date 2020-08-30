SIU to probe Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality

Cape Town - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU has been authorised to investigate allegations of maladministration and awarding of tenders by the Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the go-ahead when he published a proclamation in a government gazette on August 21. "The municipality or the State may have suffered losses that may be recovered. I deem it necessary that the said allegations should be investigated and civil proceedings emanating from such investigation should be adjudicated upon," Ramaphosa said. The SIU investigation will cover the period between January 01, 2012, and the publication of the proclamation on August 21 this year. The probe is linked to allegations of maladministration in the awarding of tenders for the compilation of a register of indigent people and events management services in the Free State-based municipality.

The probe would cover any alleged serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by municipal officials or employees and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

It will also extend to loss of public money or damage to public property, offence as defined in the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and any unlawful or improper conduct by any person which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public.

Ramaphosa said the SIU should perform all the functions and powers assigned to it by the SIU Act, including the recovery of any losses suffered by the municipality or the State.

He also said the scope of the SIU would include the procurement or contracting for services by or on behalf of the municipality and payments made in a manner that was contrary to the National Treasury regulations among others.

The president said the SIU would look into the tenders for events management services; and for the compilation of a register of indigents.

He said this should include "maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality in respect of the incurrence by the municipality of fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the periods 2012 to 2014 and 2016 and 2017."

Political Bureau