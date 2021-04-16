SIU to probe troubled Central Joburg TVET College

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe widespread corruption and serious maladministration at the troubled Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training College (CJC).

The college, which was placed under administration in May 2019 after a forensic investigation uncovered irregularities, will be investigated for acts of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

According to Ramaphosa’s proclamation, the SIU will also probe any unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon state property and the intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

Offences under the SIU’s radar include those committed in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004 in connection with the affairs of the CJC, or unlawful or improper conduct by any person which has caused, or may cause, serious harm to the interests of the public or any category.

Another investigation commissioned by CJC administrator Phumzile Kedama found poor governance at the institution, lack of internal controls, poor audit outcomes, disruption of teaching and learning by students, and community protests.