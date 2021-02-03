SIU to release finalised reports on PPE corruption investigations

Johannesburg – The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), advocate Andy Mothibi, will on Friday brief the nation on finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption over the Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement by state institutions.

This was revealed by the SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Wednesday.

The pending announcement came nearly two months after the SIU had successfully petitioned the Special Tribunal to review and set aside the R139 million contract that was awarded to Ledla Structural Development (Pty) Ltd (“Ledla”) by the Gauteng Department of Health for the delivery and supply of Covid-19 PPE.

The Special Tribunal reviewed and set aside the R139 million contract, and ordered Ledla must pay the cost of the court application.

The court also extended its interim order made on August 20, 2020 to interdict the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) from paying out the pension benefits due to Gauteng Department of Health’s former chief financial officer, Kabelo Lehloenya, pending the finalisation of the action proceedings by the SIU.