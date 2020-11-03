SIU writes to Ramaphosa in bid to investigate Amatola Water, Lepelle Northern Water

Cape Town: The Special Investigating Unit on Tuesday said it was drafting a motivation for a proclamation to be signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate new allegations levelled against the Amatola Water and Lepelle Northern Water. The proposed proclamation will include the programmes of the Department of Water programmes which include The War on Leaks Program, Drop a Block, Bucket Eradication as well as the Sedibeng Water Board. Briefing the water and sanitation portfolio, SIU lead investigator Gina Beretta-Pretorius said allegations were also reported to the anti-corruption body in connection with the Lepelle Northern Water Board (LNWB). "It is alleged that the LNWB procured drought relief technology services and investigation services from service providers in a manner that was contrary to the provisions of section 217(1) of the Constitution as well as the LNWB’s procurement prescripts," "It is further alleged that one of the service providers was appointed on an expedited basis without just cause; and the procurement was not budgeted for.

"The SIU has assessed the allegations and has applied to the President for a proclamation to investigate these matters,"Gina-Beretta-Pretorius when briefing the water and sanitation portfolio committee.

She also said there were allegations that the Amatola Water Board (AWB) procured drought relief technology services; and investigation services from the same service providers appointed by the LNWB in a manner that was contrary to the provisions of section 217(1) of the Constitution as well as the AWB’s procurement prescripts.

"It is further alleged that of the R230 million allocated to the AWB for drought relief solutions, 60% was earmarked for the drought relief technology service provider; the procurement of both services was not budgeted for.

"The SIU has assessed the allegations and has applied to the President for a proclamation to investigate these matters."

Beretta-Pretorius also said the SIU was aware of various allegations and concerns voiced in the media and elsewhere regarding The War on Leaks Program, Drop a Block, Bucket Eradication, Sedibeng Water Board.

She said they have requested and reviewed reports from the Auditor-General of South Africa, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, Parliament and the Department of Water and Sanitation in order to thoroughly assess the matter and the allegations around the billions of rands of irregular and unauthorized expenditure.

"The SIU has assessed these allegations and is now in the process of drafting the motivation to the President for a proclamation to investigate these matters," Beretta-Pretorius said.