Six former employees nabbed for allegedly defrauding Sol Plaatje municipality of R1.6m

Kimberley - Six suspects were arrested in Kuruman and Kimberley after they allegedly defrauded Sol Plaatje Municipality of R1.6 million.

Hawks Northern Cape provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday on charges of fraud and money laundering following a “disruptive operation” that was conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit.

“It is alleged that ghost workers were registered on the Sol Plaatje Municipality database between 2011 and 2016. Various bank accounts were used to deposit money from Sol Plaatje’s bank account amounting to approximately R1.6 million,” said Mnisi.

She added that the six suspects, who are between the ages of 33 and 51, used to be employed at the municipality, where some had been dismissed.

“All suspects are being detained at the Kimberley police cells and are expected to make their first appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, March 25.