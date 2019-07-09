File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - Three municipal ward by-elections will take place in Mpumalanga and the North West on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of SA said on Tuesday. The by-elections will be contested by ten candidates from six political parties.

In Mpumalanga, Ward 31 in Govan Mbeki Municipality will be contested by Mahlashwani Marius Masinga from the ANC, November Docter Thandekwayo from the EFF and Daniel David Mahlangu from the Singukukhanya Kwezwe Christian Party (SKCP).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

Ward 32 in Nkomazi Municipality will be contested by Sifiso Wyken Ngomane from the ANC and Mayibongwe Colani Madlophe from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.

In the North West, ward 30 in Matlosana municipality will be contested by Mamiki Anna Makhetha from the ANC, Beatrice Aletta Susanna Campbell Cloete from the DA, Nhlanhla Lucky Moremi from the EFF, Jonathan Johannes Fourie from the Independent Ratepayers Association Of SA (IRASA) and Stephanus Petrus Kloppers from the Freedom Font Plus.

