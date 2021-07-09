Six things to know about Geoff Makhubo

Johannesburg - City of Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has died after being admitted to hospital for Covid-19 complications. The news of the mayor’s death has sent shock waves across Johannesburg, and prominent people took to social media platforms to send their condolences to the family and friends of Makhubo.

Here are six important things to know about Geoff Makhubo: • Geoffrey Makhubo was born in Soweto on February 8, 1968 and died on July 9, 2021. • He was a South African politician who served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from December 4, 2019.

• He was a member of the ANC and the party's regional chair. • He obtained a BCom degree from the University of the Witwatersrand in 1990. He had also completed many Advanced Management courses. • He was the regional treasurer before he became the regional leader, ahead of serving as the Johannesburg MMC for Finance, under the mayorship of Parks Tau.