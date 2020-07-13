Slight opening of taxi windows can help disperse droplets, says Mkhize

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has justified the government’s decision to allow the taxi industry to operate at 100% capacity, saying the slight opening of windows could help disperse droplets. Mkhize said during a social cluster ministerial briefing on Monday the taxi industry was being allowed to operate under strict conditions, which include deep-cleaning taxis and the wearing of masks during taxi commutes. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the taxi industry would be allowed to operate at 100% for short-distance travel and 70% for long-distance. This decision has been welcomed by the taxi industry but criticised by some. Mkhize said studies seen in China had shown that people sitting in confined spaces for 20 minutes and air conditioning played a part in spreading the virus. He said the government acknowledged that taxis was relied upon by many South Africans for daily commuting. He said it was for these reasons that the industry was being allowed to operate.

Mkhize said where social distancing was not possible, taxi operators needed to ensure that windows are slightly opened during the commute to allow for the ventilation of droplets. Masks should be worn and screening of passengers is important, Mkhize said.

“Drivers should complete a daily symptom screening of people before the taxi leaves, The wearing of masks is important and to keep them on for the duration of a trip.

"When outside, drivers must also keep social distancing. The windows should be opened and this is sufficient to allow the movement of air for droplets to move out of the car.

"The window does not have to be fully opened. It is understandable that there are concerns about the cold,” Mkhize said.

“The other issue is that the taxi interior, such as door handles, should be wiped down at least twice a day. No person should be allowed in a taxi without wearing a mask.

"We have spoken to the taxi industry about the protocols,” the minister said.

Mkhzie also addressed the controversial ban on alcohol. He said the decision may have come as a surprise to many, but it was taken in line with relieving pressure on the country’s healthcare system.

He said that observations had shown that hospital trauma units were overburdened by alcohol-related cases.

“There was a reduction in trauma admissions during level 5 and after that trauma admissions increased. When we require more of our wards during the surge, the problem with the trauma patients is that they break the routine in the unit.

"During the surge, we need to focus on one set of problems. We have also heard various comments and we plead for understanding and patience. It would inexcusable to allow beds to be taken up by issues that would have been avoidable,” Mkhize said.

He reiterated that the country was expected to reach its peak in August and early September and it was never too late to slow down the pace of the peak.

Political Bureau