File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Patricia de Lille’s GOOD Party appears not to have been able to match her Twitter presence, only managing to garner just over 3 900

followers compared to her 162 000 by Saturday afternoon. The former Cape Town mayor’s official Facebook page has over 35 550 ‘likes’ and another 32 200 followers.

The troubled African Transformation Movement, which counts controversial former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi’s among its leaders, has also managed nearly 3 650 Twitter followers.

Manyi has almost 168 000 followers on the micro blogging site.

The party of another controversial figure, former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, only has a paltry 427.

The Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, which is associated with the country’s biggest single trade union, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), has over 1 750 followers on Twitter.

When the SA Federation of Trade Unions, of which Numsa is the largest affiliate, was launched in 2017 the union had over 340 000 members.

The UDM has just over 4 700 followers on Twitter while its leader Bantu Holomisa has almost 371 000.

The party with the largest following on Twitter is the EFF with over 742 000 while the ANC has 652 000.

However, the governing party’s other verified Twitter accounts, ANC in Gauteng has over 185 000 followers and its Parliament page has more than 30 500.

The ANC has nearly 537 000 likes on its Facebook page and over 537 600 followers.

Over 424 000 Facebook user have liked the official EFF page and another 470 250 follow it.

The DA has nearly 551 500 followers while the IFP has 4 155. On Facebook the official opposition has over 533 000 likes and almost

533 500 followers.

Political Bureau