'Snakes’ in the ANC want to prevent a GNU to oust Cyril Ramaphosa says PA leader Gayton Mckenzie, who is keen on joining government

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie claims that "snakes" in the ANC were trying hard to convince them to stay out of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in an effort to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa. He however said that the PA was in favour of a GNU and would not be swayed by elements in the ANC.

According to McKenzie, this issue was driven by factions in the ANC in a bid to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa. McKenzie took it to X (formerly Twitter), saying their decision on the GNU would be based on what the ANC would offer them and their wishes. "Snakes within the ANC are trying hard to convince the PA to stay out of the GNU because they wanna use us to get to their President. Our decision will be based solely on what our constituency is being offered by the ANC and not your factional wishes. We are in favour of GNU," he said on X.

This after Ramaphosa announced on Thursday the ANC would form a GNU for stability, peace and progress in the country. The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had been locked in the talks over the coalition government and other issues at a special meeting last week where it was decided that a government of national unity was the best path for party to govern the country. Ramaphosa said the move was the best way forward to ensure that people's concerns were addressed.

"We have also heard their frustrations and recognised their aspirations,” he said, adding that the ANC remained a pivotal partner in the country’s search for a way forward. "There can be no solution in our country without the ANC.... That places a responsibility on the ANC to ensure that there is unity, stability, peace and progress in South Africa," he said. The ANC failed to win the majority during the 2024 national and provincial elections. On May 29, South Africans went to the polls in an attempt to elect a new government that would solve their grievances.