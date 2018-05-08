After the final whistle of the Nedbank Cup semi-final between hosts Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars, hundreds of fans invaded the pitch. File picture: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng

Parliament - Soccer hooliganism was a threat to national security, deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi told MPs on Tuesday.

Briefing Parliament's portfolio committees on police and sport, Mkongi said it supported a request by Sports and Recreation Minister Thokozile Xasa to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a commission of inquiry into a trend of increasing amounts of violent incidents at soccer matches.

"The question of the growing hooliganism in South Africa in terms of soccer and other related sport is a national security threat that we need to deal with because if we leave it...it can grow," Mkongi said.

At least 18 people were injured when hundreds of soccer fans stormed the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on April 21. Six people have been arrested so far for public violence.

