Social Development Minister clarifies comments on link between cancer and GBV

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has moved to clarify a statement she made on Friday regarding cancer being an unnoticed contributor to gender-based violence. Bogopane-Zulu said it was a fact that some women who have been diagnosed and have received treatment for cancer related illnesses do suffer traumatic abuse from their partners because they may be deemed as “incomplete” and ’’not women enough’’. “Breast cancer, cervical cancer and prostate cancer are contributors to gender-based violence because all of these cancers are sexually-related. Women who have had their breasts removed, instead of receiving support from their partners, they are looked at as not being complete,” she said. Bogopane-Zulu was clarifying a tweet sent out by her department on Friday while she was in the North Cape for an initiative hosted by the Pink Drive, which aimed to raise awareness about cancer detection and treatment. "Cancer is one of the unnoticed contributors to GBV. This is one of the reasons we run these PinkDrive initiatives. We believe that prevention saves lives. The earlier cancer is detected, the sooner help can be sought," - DM Bogopane-Zulu #womensmonth2020 #IAMGenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/WG84rNbA9x — Social Development (@The_DSD) August 21, 2020 The tweet trended on Twitter with users inquiring how cancer could be related to gender-based violence.

The deputy minister said it was a sad reality but women and even some men fell victim to abuse because of the stigmatisation of illnesses such as cancer.

“With breast cancer when women lose their breasts, their partners abuse them that their are not nice anymore. In the department I have had lunches with women who are emotionally falling apart because they are being mistreated by their partners after their breasts had to be removed. When men lose their manhood, they are seen as less as men, and when their tools (prostrates) are removed they are not seen as man enough.

“Those are the facts as we face the realities of the high numbers of gender-based violence, she said.

Bogopane-Zulu said another factor was that the stigma surrounding testing for cancer resulted in many women being unable to get the proper treatment at an early stage to save their lives.

“Women who require life-saving treatment like hysterectomies for example, are told that they will become dry and cold and that they will not be sexually desirable. A lot of women lose their lives because of these myths,” she said.

The deputy minister said early testing and treatment for cancer was key in saving lives. She said the cancer drive aims to visit rural communities and raise awareness about cancer treatment and dispel various myths.

