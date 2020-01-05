Durban - The Department of Social Development has opened its gender-based violence command centre (GBVCC) to matriculants who may be anxious about their matric results, it said on Sunday.
Matrics of 2019 are set to receive their results on January 8. Reports of depression and suicide tend to increase around this time.
In an emailed statement, the department urged matriculants and their parents to make use of the command centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers.
It also appealed to parents to watch for any signs of depression in their children so that early interventions could be sought.
"The command centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428. Callers can also request a social worker from the command centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cell phone," said the statement.