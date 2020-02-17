PORT ELIZABETH - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the SA Post Office (SAPO) said it in a statement on Monday that beneficiaries would continue to receive their grant money on time every month.
"The weekend media reports suggesting that the Post Office may not be able to process social grants payments are incorrect. We assure everyone that social grant payments to all the more than 11 million SASSA beneficiaries will not be disrupted, the statement said.
The beneficiary funds are directly deposited into social grants beneficiaries’ accounts every month by SASSA and SAPO serves as a distribution agent of the grants which are deposited into the Postbank SASSA/SAPO gold card accounts.
The SASSA/SAPO gold card accounts are opened and managed in accordance with the contract between SASSA and SAPO, it said.
"Social grant beneficiaries then have a choice as to where they wish to access the funds, and this may be through any bank ATM’s, merchant point of sale devices, post offices or at one of the remaining SASSA cash pay points.