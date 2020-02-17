Social grants will continue to be paid, say SASSA and Post Office









Sassa beneficiaries await their social grants at the Post Office. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) PORT ELIZABETH - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the SA Post Office (SAPO) said it in a statement on Monday that beneficiaries would continue to receive their grant money on time every month. "The weekend media reports suggesting that the Post Office may not be able to process social grants payments are incorrect. We assure everyone that social grant payments to all the more than 11 million SASSA beneficiaries will not be disrupted, the statement said. The beneficiary funds are directly deposited into social grants beneficiaries’ accounts every month by SASSA and SAPO serves as a distribution agent of the grants which are deposited into the Postbank SASSA/SAPO gold card accounts. The SASSA/SAPO gold card accounts are opened and managed in accordance with the contract between SASSA and SAPO, it said. "Social grant beneficiaries then have a choice as to where they wish to access the funds, and this may be through any bank ATM’s, merchant point of sale devices, post offices or at one of the remaining SASSA cash pay points.

"The SASSA/SAPO gold card can also be used everywhere where VISA cards are accepted for the purchase of goods, as it is a fully fledged debit card. There is no requirement for SAPO funds to be utilised to pay grant beneficiaries.

"Therefore, the weekend media reports are inaccurate to state that beneficiaries might not get paid because of SAPO.

"The reports that SAPO is considering closing grant payments pay-points are also inaccurate and misleading. It said the 1,740 cash pay points throught the country are mainly in rural areas.

SAPO also said that the media reports that it is losing R60 million on the SASSA grant payment contract are inaccurate.

"SAPO wishes to reiterate that the reports in the media, which are based on an internal discussion document expressing the views of an individual. The R60m cited in the report actually reflects a cost figure of SAPO that is associated with the grants payments contract and not a loss.

"On the contrary, the SASSA contract presents a necessary revenue stream for SAPO," it said.

"SAPO’s current business turnaround efforts, and pursuit for additional revenue streams, have no bearing on its grant payments relationship with SASSA which is a long term contract," the statement said.