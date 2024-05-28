Social media on election day: Do’s and Don’ts

By Hope Ntanzi To ensure legal compliance and to support a free and fair electoral process, it is essential to be aware of what content is acceptable to post on social media on election day, May 29.

Understanding these guidelines guarantee that voters can make informed decisions free from undue influence or misinformation, and it also helps to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. What you can post Personal voting

Sharing that you have voted, without revealing how you voted, is generally acceptable. Posts expressing excitement about participating in the democratic process or encouraging others to vote are also fine. General information Sharing factual information about voting locations, voting hours and the importance of voting can be helpful to others.

Election updates Promoting civic involvement and voter turnout without endorsing particular candidates or political parties is acceptable. Apparel

When casting a ballot, voters may want to wear party apparel from their respective political parties. When voting or within the boundaries of the voting station, party agents and candidates are not permitted to wear any party-related clothing. What you cannot post Ballot selfies

In many jurisdictions, taking videos and posting photos of your marked ballot is illegal. This is to prevent vote buying and to maintain voter privacy. Campaigning Posting content that advocates for or against a candidate or a party close to or within the voting places is prohibited. This includes campaign slogans, endorsements, or negative statements about candidates.

Misinformation Sharing false or misleading information about the voting process, such as incorrect voting times or locations is illegal and disenfranchises voters. Intimidation