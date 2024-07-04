Social media reacts as MK Party backtracks on election results case

The Umkhonto weSizwe Party’s (MKP) decision to withdraw its election case challenging the May 29 election results has elicited diverse reactions across South Africa. This comes after the MKP, led by former South African president Jacob Zuma, withdrew its case on Wednesday, claiming that there were anomalies in the results of the elections held on May 29.

In response to allegations that the election were not free or fair, the attorneys for the MKP filed a notice of withdrawal from the Electoral Court, challenging the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). According to the MKP, the withdrawal of the case from the Electoral Court against the IEC does not mean that there is no evidence of purported vote-rigging in the provincial and national elections. It intends to file an additional urgent case with the necessary courts. Supporters of the MKP have voiced disappointment and disillusionment following the withdrawal. Many had rallied behind the party’s legal challenge in the hopes of addressing perceived injustices in the electoral process.

One X user, @Luvuyo_Mgabhi99 said regardless of the outcome, she remains calm and trusts the MKP will take care of the matter the best way they possibly can. Thank you for the clarification leadership and as the MK Party members we believe in you leadership. Gwaza Mkhonto gwaza 💚![CDATA[]]>🖤![CDATA[]]>💚 — Mputumeni Makhedama (@Mphuthumeni1) July 4, 2024 “We will remain calm as we trust our leaders to take care of this. I still stand by my vote for MK and I will remain loyal to the party. We wish the leadership all the best in dealing with this matter’’.

Conversely, opponents of the MKP have interpreted the withdrawal as a acknowledgement of the legitimacy of the election results. They argue that the party’s decision reflects a lack of substantial evidence to support their claims of vote-rigging. You must focus on building MK structures now. Court cases are distracting and time wastage. Go back and renegotiate in KZN, and form a provincial government — Bongani Kunene (@BQ_Kunene) July 4, 2024 X user, @Iam_Tasira said there was no case and no evidence, hence the MKP withdrew the case.

There's no case & no evidence here & they know it. I doubt they'll be filling a new case. This is the end of accusations against IEC until next elections in 2026. — Father of Three 💖 (@Iam_Tasira) July 4, 2024 X user @RSARSA71456445 questioned whether the MKP had proof to show on the election rigging or not. “Waste of money was there even real evidence?’’

While X user, makuvans said MKP is being absurd because if they still had lingering questions they wouldn’t have dropped the case. He further noted there is a specific time-frame for challenging the election results. “Whole lot of nonsense.. You don't Withdraw case if you still have question lingering and asking them outside forum where proper scrutiny will be conducted is just playing to the gallery. Secondly there are time frames for challenging election results’’. Another x user, @ noted that that this was the MKP accepting defeat.