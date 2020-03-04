Social media users weighs in on row over MultiChoice-SABC deal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - IOL readers have called for heads to roll over the multimillion rand deal between the SABC and Multichoice in 2013 which the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi referred to last week as a bigger form of state capture than that carried out by the Gupta family. In response to Ndlozi’s assertions, some readers have called those behind the deal to be held accountable. Last week former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim testified before the commission about his knowledge and the backlash he received for his questioning and interrogation of the SABC and MultiChoice deal. He was appointed as Communications Minister by former President Jacob Zuma in July 2013, but did not return to the role a mere 10 months later following the 2014 national general elections which saw Zuma elected for a second term in office. In a tweet last week EFF member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “The shocking media silence on Multichoice revelations at State Capture commission. What Koos Bekker and Naspers have done to the broadcasting industry in this country is far much bigger than the Guptas did. Bekker is the preeminent State Capturer!”

The shocking media silence on Multi-choice revelations at State Capture commission. What Koos Bekker & Nespers have done to the broadcasting industry in this country is far much bigger than what the Guptas did. Bekker is the preeminent State Capturer! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 27, 2020

On Facebook readers expressed displeasure with the manner in which the deal, which cost Multichoice R553 million paid to the SABC over five years to gain access to the public broadcaster’s archives with SABC in return also get to air a news channel on DSTV, had been conducted.

On Facebook, one Vho Lucas Magadagela wrote: “Selling the state asset for a song. No consideration for citizens. Multichoice should be charged for collusion or a serious offense in this regard.”





In another Facebook comment, Dusty Waha Mathere said: “Nothing will be said nor done. Multichoice is owned by apartheid apologists.”

Zola Mzolisto Nhlangulela, wrote: “White corruption has destroyed the livelihoods of millions of people in this country for centuries.”

Med Smith said: “So Hlaudi Motsoeneng made the deal and got paid R15 million bonus and the deal was sign off by Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela whose father in law is Gwede Mantashe now really why are people fighting because no one is watching that channel.”

Political Bureau